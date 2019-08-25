Multiple police cars, fire and rescue respond to gunshots fired call in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police and fire crews were called to the 900 block of Jefferson Ave. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri late Saturday night, August 24.
An officer at the scene confirmed with Heartland News that gunshots were fired.
Responding to the scene were the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, and Cape Girardeau Fire and Rescue.
Officer Richard McCall said two people were taken to an area hospital. It’s not clear what type of injuries they had.
A majority of the street was blocked off as police were investigating, searching the grounds for evidence, analyzing homes and the alley.
Police were still at the scene near midnight.
Stay with Heartland News for updates to this developing story.
