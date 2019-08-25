2 injured in McCracken Co. crash at intersection

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office reports two people were injured following a crash at the intersection of Old Calvert Road and Culp Road on Saturday, August 24.
According to the sheriff’s office, Donna Dukes, 65, of Paducah was driving a Hyundai Equus northbound on Culp Road.
Zander Hamby, 19, of Paducah, was driving a Ford Mustang westbound on Old Calvert Road when Hamby’s vehicle struck the front of Dukes’ vehicle as she tried to cross Old Calvert Road from Culp Road.
Reidland FD, Mercy EMS, and Lentz Towing service responded to assist at the scene.
Dukes and Hamby were taken to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
