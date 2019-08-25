Ice Cream Social in Sikeston helps Special Olympics event

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens came out to the Back to School Ice Cream Social event in Sikeston on Sunday, August 25.
The event was hosted by the Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department which featured several different flavors of ice cream with a large assortment of toppings to choose from.
The event was free for the public, however, they also accepted donations for the 2020 Special Olympics event to be held in Sikeston.
Olivia Roberts said she helped out with various Special Olympic events when she lived in Kentucky. She said it's important to help out and loves seeing the support.
"It's so nice having people out there who have a big heart and want to help them," Roberts said. "Even just an hour of their time with them is so special. You can really make an impact and they can make an impact on you. They'll just always have a special place in your heart as soon as you meet them."
She said it’s great to be able to spend quality time with each of the athletes and is happy that a Special Olympics event is coming to Sikeston next year.
"It just makes their day to have someone just take their time and play with them, talk with them, be their friend, their partner, their companion. It's just great." Roberts added.
Along with the ice cream selection, Girl Scout members were also handing out Girl Scout cookies for free and handed out information on how to become a Girl Scout.
If you couldn’t attend the ice cream social event and still want to donate to the Special Olympics event for next year, contact the Sikeston Parks and Recreation Department on their Facebook page or call 573-475-3725.
