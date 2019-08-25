First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The next couple of days will feature warm (but not hot) humid and unsettled weather…as an upper trough moves through Monday and then a cold front early Tuesday. A few strong storms look possible Monday night into Tuesday. Then behind a cold front another shot of early fall weather is in store for the second half of the week….especially Wednesday thru Friday, thanks to cooler and much drier air blowing in from the north. Lows on Thursday morning may dip to below 60 except in the Bootheel..with highs in the low 80s. At this point the holiday weekend continues to look pretty nice, with warm and mainly dry condtions.