First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Moisture and humidity have quickly returned to the region this evening as winds aloft increase from the south. Periods of unsettled humid weather with showers and thunderstorms are a good bet through about mid-day Tuesday, when a late-summer cold front will introduce another shot of drier air. In the meantime tonight into tomorrow will continue with occasional showers and thunderstorms…along with higher temps and humidity levels. We may get a lull in the active weather Monday afternoon and evening before things pick up again late Monday night into Tuesday as the cold front approaches from the northwest. We are not currently outlooked for severe weather by SPC but a few strong storms and heavy downpours are possible.
Behind our Tuesday front we’ll have a period of very nice weather for the second half of the week…thanks to much lower dew points and northwest flow aloft. Lows may even drop below 60° in some areas by Wednesday night/Thursday morning. By the end of the week a slight warming trend is likely….but another weak front looks to move through either Saturday evening or Sunday morning. This could bring a quick shot of showers, but would also help to dry things out again for Labor Day. Overall the holiday weekend is looking quite nice for this time of year.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.