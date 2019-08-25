First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Moisture and humidity have quickly returned to the region this evening as winds aloft increase from the south. Periods of unsettled humid weather with showers and thunderstorms are a good bet through about mid-day Tuesday, when a late-summer cold front will introduce another shot of drier air. In the meantime tonight into tomorrow will continue with occasional showers and thunderstorms…along with higher temps and humidity levels. We may get a lull in the active weather Monday afternoon and evening before things pick up again late Monday night into Tuesday as the cold front approaches from the northwest. We are not currently outlooked for severe weather by SPC but a few strong storms and heavy downpours are possible.