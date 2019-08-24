80-year-old killed following head-on crash

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky woman has died following a crash in Calloway County on Friday morning, August 23.
According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on KY 121 near the 6.6 mile marker and crossed into the path of the victim’s vehicle.
The 39-year-old driver of the Trailblazer from New Concord, Ky. was taken by EMS to an area hospital and later airlifted to a regional hospital.
The other driver, an 80-year-old from New Concord died at the scene.
A preliminary investigation shows the victim tried to move to the shoulder to avoid being struck by the other car.
The investigation is continuing.
