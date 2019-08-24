80-year-old killed following head-on crash

80-year-old killed following head-on crash
The investigation is continuing (Source: KFVS)
By James Long | August 23, 2019 at 9:32 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 9:32 PM

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky woman has died following a crash in Calloway County on Friday morning, August 23.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on KY 121 near the 6.6 mile marker and crossed into the path of the victim’s vehicle.

The 39-year-old driver of the Trailblazer from New Concord, Ky. was taken by EMS to an area hospital and later airlifted to a regional hospital.

The other driver, an 80-year-old from New Concord died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim tried to move to the shoulder to avoid being struck by the other car.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.