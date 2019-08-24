Pres. Trump Signs Hawley-Hartzler Bill to support first responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that gives FEMA access to more volunteers.
Hawley-Hartzler National Urban Search and Rescue Parity Act will allow (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue task forces to get to disaster areas and rescue survivors faster. There are 28 US&R task forces across the country that offer critical assistance disaster zones, including Missouri Task Force 1.
“This law makes it clear that federal employees who are willing and able to volunteer in US&R disaster relief efforts should be allowed to help. My hope is that it will save lives in Missouri and around the country by allowing more first responders to act when disaster strikes," said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)
Sen. Hawley introduced the Senate companion to Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s National Urban Search and Rescue Parity Act, which passed the House of Representatives in April and the Senate passed in July.
