Packed house for Oscar Hirsch KFVS exhibit in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape River Heritage Museum was packed full of people on Saturday at a speaker series event for the man who started KFVS, Oscar Hirsch.
The program was about the history and importance of KFVS-TV and Radio to the Heartland region with an exhibit featuring Hirsch with many items and memorabilia from the past decades.
“Since 1954, it’s been an integral part of, not only our town but for the five-state area,” Cape River Heritage Museum Jerry Ford said.
Three long-time KFVS former employees were guests at the event and talked to a crowd of dozens about their fond memories of Hirsch and their time at KFVS.
Those employees are former KFVS Meteorologist Bob Reeves, former KFVS Chief Engineer Arnold Killian and former KFVS Master Control Operator Dave Heise.
Each of the former employees took a turn to tell their own stories about their experiences in front of or behind the camera. They also talked about how it was like working with Hirsch and the legacy he built.
"He was an incredible man who was able to really bring a service to an area that didn't have it before," Reeves said. "He was quite an innovator and I was certainly lucky that I was able to work for him."
"Actually he was before his time in some of his concepts," Killian mentioned. "He had one of the first FM license allocations for FM radio in Southeast Missouri and he built his own transmitters."
"He was always serious, always thinking and always working," Heise added. "Just a very good boss. I thought the world of him."
People in the room listened, laughed and shared similar stories along with Reeves, Killian and Heise.
One person in particular had a very close relationship with Oscar Hirsch, his daughter Margie Deimund. She shared even more personal stories.
"As a little girl, if we had car trouble, I never worried because he would fix it," Deimund said. "And you always had car trouble when you were little. That's just the way it was. But that's the kind of person he was. He was just a big problem solver, an achiever."
While Deimund listened to everyone, she noticed that they all had positive experiences in the past. She said she was pleased to know that her father has a lasting positive impact with everyone.
"It's great to know that these people were happy in their work and enjoyed what they were doing and felt apart of it. Which they were. They were a very important part of it," Deimund added. "So that is the part that is a good thing, They felt good while they were working. That's a benefit and a real blessing."
For more information or to see the Oscar Hirsch display, contact or visit the Cape River Heritage Museum.
