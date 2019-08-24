Notre Dame Regional H.S. hosts its annual back to school event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A Heartland high school held their annual back to school lock in. Notre Dame Regional High school in Cape Girardeau held this event to help freshman get acquainted with their new environment.
Seniors plan the event and will become mentors to the freshman. The students will also participate in team building activities like water balloon volleyball.
Teacher and Lock-in Director Angela Schaefer said, this is a great way to ease the fears of nervous freshman.
“It’s very important for us I think because we do have so many students from such a diverse background that it allows them to find that they do have something in common. It eases all their nerves because our freshman are nervous. This is a fun way to introduce them to the Notre Dame community," she said.
This is the 31st year of the Lock-In.
