Florida man arrested in Heartland county in connection to Colorado murder

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Florida man was arrested in Lyon County, Kentucky in connection to a murder in Colorado according to law enforcement.
On Friday, August 23, Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 24.
John Horton, 31, of Jacksonville, Florida was charged with DUI and other traffic violations. He was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center.
On Saturday, Aug. 24, KSP received notification from the FBI database that Horton was wanted for murder by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. Investigators learned Horton was placed in the database on Saturday.
Kentucky State Police detectives then served Horton with an arrest warrant for murder.
Authorities in Colorado are making arrangements to travel to Kentucky in the coming days to gather more information on the investigation.
Kentucky State Police continue to assist Colorado law enforcement.
