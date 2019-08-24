First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Drier (lower dew point) air blowing in from the northeast will keep our weather unusually pleasant for today. Actual sky conditions may vary from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy as there will be a frontal boundary just to our south, but it should be relatively comfortable throughout the region with highs near 80 and dew points in the 60s, along with a northeast breeze. Rain chances are pretty low for today….although an isolated shower or sprinkle may be possible closer to northeast Arkansas. Clouds and rain chances will begin to increase later tonight into tomorrow, however, as an upper trough approaches from the west.
Sunday will bring increasing humidity levels, clouds and eventually showers/storms as a pretty significant upper system moves in from the west. By Sunday night into Monday and Monday night scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely. Severe chances look relatively low but locally heavy downpours could be an issue for this period…Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Behind another front, Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and relatively pleasant again. A quick look into Labor Day weekend is showing a warmer (but not hot) pattern, with a chance of a shower or storm about Sunday with a weak weather system.
