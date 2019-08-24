First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a mainly dry Saturday, clouds and rain chances will be increasing again over the next few days as moisture returns from the south and west. A few sprinkles are possible this evening in western counties, but the better chance of showers or light rain patches will be later tonight or towards morning, spreading from west to east. Sunday is shaping up as an unusual day, as we get an overrunning pattern more reminiscent of fall or winter. Widespread cloud cover and scattered showers will combine with lower humidity and northeast breezes to give us highs in the 70s to around 80. The record ‘low high’ for CGI Sunday is 76….currently forecasting a high of 78! By Sunday night into Monday a stronger system approaching from the west could bring heavier showers and thunderstorms.