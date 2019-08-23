Waitr now delivering food in Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Another on-demand ordering and delivery service is now available in Cape Girardeau, joining a crowded market that already has CarGo, Bring Me Chow and Instacart.
The app is called ‘Waitr’ and it started delivering food from local restaurants to homes in Cape this week.
The business is hiring drivers and is already partnering with more than 20 restaurants including Spanish Street Farmacy.
Owner Lance Green thinks it’s important to get on to as many food delivery platforms as possible, and likes that he can upload photos of his dishes to Waitr app.
“If you’re like me you shop with your eyes. You want to see what it looks like, and get a little saliva running. It’s starting to become a purchase just by looking at that," Green said. "Delivery services are where at least some percentage of customers are doing their shopping. It’s right on their own phone, so you’ve got to be there.”
Green says his menu changes every single day and the Waitr app gives him the flexibility update what he has for sale in real time.
“To have control over that instead of having to make a call or interrupt somebody else, it just makes it easier and that is what I’m looking for," Green said. "Anyway that I can make changes very simply and quickly is a better chance that I’m going to make my customer happy.”
Green also finds it intersting that he can sell produce and other food items through Waitr app, but does not plan to add those items at this time.
Waitr was founded in Louisiana, and Cape Girardeau is the second city in Missouri where the food delivery service has expanded to.
Other local restaurants that are partnering with Waitr include Smoothie King, The Donut Palace, Muy Bueno Mexican Restaurant, Kacie’s Cookies, Chocolate Works, My Marie Restaurant, Little Kitchen, Kenny Flippin Burgers, Main Street Station, Smokehouse 6, Hamburger Express, Rice Noodle Cai, 21 Taps, Cafe N Me, The River, Fresh Healthy Café, and Papa John’s.
