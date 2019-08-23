Tracking Rain & Storms This Friday Morning

Tracking rain and storms across the Heartland this morning. Heaviest activity will stay in our southern counties while more isolated rain in our central and northern counties. A front will stall between Cape Girardeau and the Bootheel today which will allow higher chances of rain/storms to stay in our southern counties during the afternoon. The further north you are from Cape Girardeau, it looks to stay mostly cloudy with less chances of seeing rain/storms. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
As the front pushes through by tonight, we should dry out with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s. Saturday is going to be the drier day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies. Southern counties in the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee have the best chances, but small, of seeing rain.
Cool temperatures will stick around heading through next week. We look to really dry out during the middle of the week.
-Lisa
