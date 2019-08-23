Tracking Rain & Storms This Friday Morning

Tracking rain and storms across the Heartland this morning. Heaviest activity will stay in our southern counties while more isolated rain in our central and northern counties. A front will stall between Cape Girardeau and the Bootheel today which will allow higher chances of rain/storms to stay in our southern counties during the afternoon. The further north you are from Cape Girardeau, it looks to stay mostly cloudy with less chances of seeing rain/storms. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.