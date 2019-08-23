Tenn. man arrested after ‘threatening’ email expresses displeasure with president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS).
TDOSHS received an email on Aug. 21 from a Nashville news station about a threatening email from a man identified as Nathan Semans.
According to TDOSHS officials, the email read:
When officials received the email it was sent to the Tennessee Fusion Center and then relayed to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Officials said troopers with the patrol’s Criminal Investigations Decision contacted Semans at his Waverly residence.
Semans admitted to making the threat and the claim about joining ISIS according to officials.
However, Semans said he didn’t own any guns, was apologetic and called the station back saying he was just kidding.
After investigations officials consulted with Assistant District Attorney Joey Hornick and District Attorney Ray Crouch of the 23rd Judicial District, they suggested that THP charge Semans with “Commission of Act of Terrorism,” a Class A Felony.
Officials got an arrest warrant for Semans and around 10:45 p.m., THP Special Operations served the warrants on Semans.
The house was secured and searched, resulting in a cell phone and tablet being taken for further analysis.
Officials said they did not find weapons in the home.
The United States Secret Service will be following up with Nathan Semans according to Tennessee officials.
Semans was taken into custody without incident. Officials said he was transported to Humphreys County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.
