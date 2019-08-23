Sikeston DPS responds to video of arrest on social media

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Public Safety in Sikeston is responding a a video shared on social media following an arrest.
It involved a domestic disturbance on S. West and Ruth Streets on Wednesday, August 22.
A man refused the detective’s commands to stop. A woman told the officer that the man, who was the father of her 18-month-old, took the baby and threatened to leave the state.
Previous charges had been sought this wasn’t the first time there had been domestic violence incidents between the two, according to DPS.
Officers asked the man who was gripping the child tightly and sitting with the child, to release the child. However, the man refused and only gripped the child harder. Officer requested him numerous times to release the child, but he refused.
The man was yelling and screaming leading officers to believe he was out of control. It was unknown if the man had any weapons and he refused to let the child go.
DPS said officers used the minimum amount of force necessary to get the child to safety, and the man continued to fight with police and refused to recognize his actions were endangering the child.
“We appreciate how this video may look but we had full intention of stabilizing the scene for the safety of the child. We take any domestic violence case very seriously and have worked these in which death occurs,” according to Acting Director James McMillen. “Many times these videos surface on social media and viewers don’t know the full story. We understand without the backstory, the actions of the officers to the uninformed may seem unwarranted. We have reviewed this incident and have found the officers acted appropriately given the volatile situation.”
The child was unharmed and the man was examined at the hospital and released into custody.
The man has since been charged through Scott County with resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of the child.
