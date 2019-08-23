3 protesters arrested at Kentucky State Fair ham breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people, including the executive director of the Fairness Campaign, were placed into handcuffs after they tried to enter the Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky State Fair.
One of three photos posted on Twitter by the ACLU shows a man on the ground being handcuffed by Kentucky State Police troopers in a hallway outside the Country Ham Breakfast location. The man is identified as Chris Hartman of the Fairness Campaign.
Another photo shows two women in handcuffs talking with one of three KSP troopers. The women are identified as Sonja DeVries and Carla Wallace.
The caption of a third photo posted by ACLU shows troopers who appear to be placing a person, reported to be Hartman, into a KSP cruiser.
The ACLU of Kentucky Twitter page says Hartman was arrested and dragged out of the event after presenting his ticket to enter.
Arrest reports by Kentucky State Police says Hartman and a group of others had obtained a permit to demonstrate in the South Wing lobby outside the event and that a designated area had been set up for that purpose. KSP says Hartman tried to bring a puppet into the ham breakfast, which is a private event, and the puppet was not permitted in the area under the rules for the event.
Troopers say Hartman began to yell when he was denied admission and ignored commands to stop. When Hartman came close to a KSP trooper with his hands up and refused commands to back up and leave, he was taken to the ground, placed in handcuffs and carried out, according to his arrest report.
The report goes on to say that Hartman resisted attempts to be placed into a KSP cruiser.
State troopers arrested DeVries when she refused to stop yelling and ignored orders to leave and tried to get in the way of troopers arresting Hartman, saying she was not leaving him and balled her fist.
Wallace was arrested after she tried to interfere with the troopers making one of the other arrests. Her arrest report says Wallace pushed herself into the troopers, raised her voice and refused to step back. After being led away, the report says Wallace laid down in the floor and began yelling.
All three were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges with disorderly conduct and menacing, both misdemeanors. Hartman w is also charged with resisting arrest.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.