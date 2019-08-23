Numerous items stolen from Lowe’s, police search for suspect

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say stole items from a Lowe’s store.
Police said the store is located on Hinkleville Road and several items were taken.
Employees told police that a man left the store without paying for items valued at over $300.
Surveillance video showed the man getting into a red VW Beetle and leaving the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.