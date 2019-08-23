Numerous items stolen from Lowe’s, police search for suspect

The surveillance video showed the man getting into a red VW Beetle (Source: Paducah Police Dpt.)
By Jasmine Adams | August 23, 2019 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 9:47 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect they say stole items from a Lowe’s store.

Police said the store is located on Hinkleville Road and several items were taken.

Police said the suspect took items valued at more than $300 (Source: Paducah Police Dpt.)
Employees told police that a man left the store without paying for items valued at over $300.

Surveillance video showed the man getting into a red VW Beetle and leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

