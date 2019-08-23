Man accused of confining injured woman to bed

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after authorities say an injured woman was found confined to a bed.
Vincent Edward Henderson, 52, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, he is a convicted felon for a manslaughter conviction in Alabama.
He is being held in the Weakley County Detention Center and will appear in general sessions court.
On August 21, deputies say 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman at a home on Salmon Road, near the Garrett Lake area in the eastern part of the county.
They said the woman told them she needed help before Henderson returned home.
When authorities arrived on scene, they said they found the 56-year-old woman confined to a hospital bed with no mattress. They said she had several medical conditions, including injuries to her back that required surgery.
She was taken to the hospital
When Henderson returned home and found the woman gone, deputies say he went to the hospital looking for her.
He was arrested on aggravated assault charges because deputies say he knew the woman was injured and did nothing to help her.
Deputies say the woman gave them permission to search the home. They said they found marijuana and methamphetamine, along with several loaded guns.
According to investigators, the items were found in an area of the home where the woman didn’t have access.
