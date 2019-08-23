KSP arrests 2 juveniles, one adult for shot fired during first weekend of Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police confirm they’ve made three arrests in last weekends shot fired at the Kentucky State Fair.
Saturday night, a single shot was fired into the air followed by a series of firecrackers being fired off throughout the fairgrounds by different groups of juveniles.
A few days later, Kentucky State Police said they found the shell casing after the Saturday night incident.
Investigators said the evidence shows the threat went beyond a group of rowdy teens. They believe that the shot may have been fired to incite panic.
Kentucky State Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile who’s been identified as the teen who discharged the weapon. That juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and wanton endangerment.
Also arrested in connection with the shot fired was a 16-year-old male, also of Louisville. They’ve been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.
Police also arrested an 18-year-old man, identified as Jalen Hume, of Louisville, and charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.
According to Kentucky State Police, the gun that was fired at the fair was the same gun that was used “in a Louisville area crime earlier this month." Police say utilized gun trace technology linked the gun to the crimes.
