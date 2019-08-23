KSP arrests 2 juveniles, one adult for shot fired during first weekend of Kentucky State Fair

KSP arrests 2 juveniles, one adult for shot fired during first weekend of Kentucky State Fair
KSP and several groups of teens clashed on Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair after a shot was fired into the air and firecrackers were set off across the fairgrounds.
By Makayla Ballman | August 23, 2019 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 4:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police confirm they’ve made three arrests in last weekends shot fired at the Kentucky State Fair.

Saturday night, a single shot was fired into the air followed by a series of firecrackers being fired off throughout the fairgrounds by different groups of juveniles.

A few days later, Kentucky State Police said they found the shell casing after the Saturday night incident.

Investigators said the evidence shows the threat went beyond a group of rowdy teens. They believe that the shot may have been fired to incite panic.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Jalen Hume was arrested in connection to the shot fired at the Kentucky State Fair on August 17.
Jalen Hume was arrested in connection to the shot fired at the Kentucky State Fair on August 17. (Source: LMDC)

Kentucky State Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile who’s been identified as the teen who discharged the weapon. That juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and wanton endangerment.

Also arrested in connection with the shot fired was a 16-year-old male, also of Louisville. They’ve been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.

Police also arrested an 18-year-old man, identified as Jalen Hume, of Louisville, and charged him with possession of a handgun by a minor and violation of a court order.

According to Kentucky State Police, the gun that was fired at the fair was the same gun that was used “in a Louisville area crime earlier this month." Police say utilized gun trace technology linked the gun to the crimes.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.