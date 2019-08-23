Jackson fire officials respond to early morning apartment fire

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire officials with Jackson Fire Rescue were called to an apartment fire around 2:56 a.m. on Aug. 23.
According to Captain Rob Greif fire crews could see flames coming from a third floor apartment at the 1500 block of Belair Drive as they approached the scene.
At least one person was inside the apartment when the fire started but no injuries have been reported.
According to Greif, to dogs in the apartment were killed.
The fire was contained to one apartment with some smoke damage reaching to neighboring units.
Officials do not know how the fire started at this time.
Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Gordonville fire officials responded to the scene while Millersville and Fruitland were called to cover the stations.
Greif said crews have trained for events like these.
They were able to use a ladder from 10 feet away to fight the fire on the inside of the apartment from the outside.
The fire is contained as of 4 a.m.
