1 injured after rollover crash on I-69

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Gilbertsville, Kentucky resident was injured after a rollover crash in Graves County.
According to the sheriff’s office, Brandon Hood was northbound on Interstate 69 when his Ford Ranger hydroplaned.
The truck left the road, when through a grassy field and turned over multiple times.
The vehicle came to a rest on the Mayfield/Graves County Airport perimeter fence.
Hood recieved a head injury and was taken to an area hospital. Authorities said his injuries could have been worse if he hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.