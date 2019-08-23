1 injured after rollover crash on I-69

By James Long | August 22, 2019 at 9:47 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 9:47 PM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Gilbertsville, Kentucky resident was injured after a rollover crash in Graves County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brandon Hood was northbound on Interstate 69 when his Ford Ranger hydroplaned.

The truck left the road, when through a grassy field and turned over multiple times.

The vehicle came to a rest on the Mayfield/Graves County Airport perimeter fence.

Hood recieved a head injury and was taken to an area hospital. Authorities said his injuries could have been worse if he hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt.

