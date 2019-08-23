Heartland family receives free RV after losing home in flood

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hope’s restored for a southern Illinois family who lost nearly everything in the flood of 2019.
Heartland News first met the Franklin family in early July when the flood forced them out of their home. They moved back about two weeks ago, but said things will never be the same.
“Everything has mold. The stove, refrigerator, freezer, floors, the beds, the furniture. Everything was ruined in it," said Tracey Franklin, who lives in McClure, Illinois.
Floodwater started surrounding Franklin’s home in February and rose for months, leaving it nearly uninhabitable.
“It’s devastating you know to lose the house,” she said.
But that’s not all the flood took.
“And yes, eventually it can be replaced. My son cannot,” she said.
“That’s been the hardest thing,” she said.
After hearing about all her family has lost, a neighbor and business owner stepped in, to give Franklin and her husband an RV, which can serve as their new home.
“Any way I can help people in circumstances like this you know. I’m all about it,” said Kyle McDowell.
“This is beautiful. I just don’t know what to say. I mean you and Ashley have done so much. I never expected this,” said Franklin.
With the donated RV, Franklin said she does not need to worry about the mold in her home or the financial strain that grows with it.
“I’m the grateful one. You don’t know how thankful I am to you both,” she said.
“I hope she can go forward with her life,” said McDowell.
“I know we’ll be safe and we won’t have to go through it no more. But all the memories that I have, I’m gonna take with me. No amount of flood is ever gonna take that from me,” said Franklin.
