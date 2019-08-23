HAZMAT team contains toxic substance at Ky. weigh station, I-69 reopened

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 is working a HAZMAT situation on Interstate 69 North at the Fulton weigh station scale.
Around 3:30 p.m. an Inspector with the Kentucky State Police saw a small leak of hazardous material coming from a tanker during an inspection.
The substance is Sodium Hydrosulfide, which is a toxic substance.
HAZMAT teams are handling the situation.
The incident has been contained to the area of the scales.
Commercial Vehicle Enforcement advises that, this is not a life threatening incident.
I-69 North has currently reopened.
