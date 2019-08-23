Full-figured feline looking for the purr-fect home

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WAVE) - A pretty kitty in Philadelphia needs his fur-ever home.
He goes by “Bee-Jay” or “Mister B," for short. He’s two years old and currently housed at Morris Animal Rescue. But get this - he weighs 26 pounds!
To put his size into perspective, that’s about the size of an average toddler or two average-sized cats.
The Philadelphia shelter he calls home describes him as a “chonk," which according to Urban Dictionary is an “aggressively chubby house cat.”
Hundreds of dollars have been raised to help take care of Bee-Jay and his friends at the shelter, but they need homes. Anyone interested in adopting the full-figured feline can contact the shelter here.
