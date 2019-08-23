Franklin Co. jail employee arrested on misconduct, sexual assault charges

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - An employee for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Jail has been arrested on several misconduct related charges.
According to Illinois State Police officials Chet L. Shaffer, 58 of rural Thompsonville, Illinois, was arrested on three counts of official misconduct, two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
Officials said they received information on these allegations on Friday, Aug. 15.
The allegations accused Shaffer of sexual assault.
Shaffer was immediately placed on administrative leave.
Officials said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police investigate the allegations.
The investigation resulted in charges against Shaffer and his arrest on Aug. 22.
Shaffer was able to post 10 percent of a $100,000 bond, and was released.
The Illinois State Police, in conjunction with Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, are investigating.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Illinois State Police- Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 542-2171.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.