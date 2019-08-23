First Alert Friday Forecast

The weekend looks to be more comfortable…with lower temps and lower humidity levels for a change. Right now Saturday looks to be the nicer day with mainly quiet, dry conditions. But another upper trough moving in from the west is likely to bring clouds and showers back from west to east on Sunday. Highs will be below average this weekend…especially Sunday due to clouds and increasing showers. By Monday and Tuesday we will be briefly back into warmer and more humid southwest flow…so warmer but with a chance of a few thunderstorms….before we get back into a drier and less humid pattern for the second of next week. Currently the Labor Day weekend is trending pretty nice…but this is still a long way away in weather forecasting terms.