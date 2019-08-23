First Alert Friday Forecast

Not as much heavy rain or thunderstorms expected today as slightly drier air begins to slowly move in from the north behind a weak cold front…but lots of clouds and a few showers and storms will still be possible at times…especially in the more humid southern counties. Given the heavy rains we’ve had lately, a few flash flood warnings are possible where heavier showers develop. Otherwise air temps today will stay a bit cooler…with highs mostly around 80 or so. With lower dew points moving slowly in from the north tonight…rain chances should be lower and temps and humidity levels will drop just a bit.
The weekend looks to be more comfortable…with lower temps and lower humidity levels for a change. Right now Saturday looks to be the nicer day with mainly quiet, dry conditions. But another upper trough moving in from the west is likely to bring clouds and showers back from west to east on Sunday. Highs will be below average this weekend…especially Sunday due to clouds and increasing showers. By Monday and Tuesday we will be briefly back into warmer and more humid southwest flow…so warmer but with a chance of a few thunderstorms….before we get back into a drier and less humid pattern for the second of next week. Currently the Labor Day weekend is trending pretty nice…but this is still a long way away in weather forecasting terms.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.