First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms
Heartland News viewer William Foeste captured this photo of clouds forming a heart shape around the sun near Olive Branch, Ill. (Source: William Foeste/CNews)
By Jasmine Adams | August 23, 2019 at 5:04 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 5:42 AM

(KFVS) - Lisa Michaels is tracking rain and storms across the Heartland.

The heaviest activity will stay to the south while more isolated rain is expected in our central and northern counties.

A front will stall between Cape Girardeau and the Bootheel today which will allow higher chances of rain/storms to stay in our southern counties during the afternoon.

**TRACKING RAIN AND STORMS AGAIN THIS MORNING**

The further north you are from Cape Girardeau, it looks to stay mostly cloudy with less chances of seeing rain/storms.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

As the front pushes through by tonight, we should dry out with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday is going to be the drier day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

Southern counties in the Bootheel, western Kentucky and Tennessee have the best chances, but small, of seeing rain.

Cool temperatures will stick around heading through next week. We look to really dry out during the middle of the week.

