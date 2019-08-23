Carbondale, Ill. man sentenced to prison for robbery

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A second man has been sentenced in connection to a Carbondale, Illinois robbery.
Alphonzo Higgins, 49, of Carbondale, Illinois received 15 years in state prison.
Prosecutors say Higgins and Jimmie Stinson attacked and robbed two people on South Main Street in February 2019.
The attack was captured on video.
Stinson was sentenced to five years in August 2019. Prosecutors say Higgins received a stiffer penalty because of his past criminal history to 15 years
