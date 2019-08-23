Cape Girardeau police search for dangerous suspect in ‘violent’ armed robbery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are actively searching for a man in relation to what they are calling a ‘violent’ robbery.
Police said they are looking for Santonio Omar Parker Jr., 24 from Cape Girardeau after a robbery occurred during the late evening hours of Wednesday, Aug. 21 outside of a residence in Cape Girardeau.
He is wanted on an active $100,000 cash only warrant for three counts of felony robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault in the second-degree, and one count of assault in the first-degree for his actions during this robbery.
Police said Parker Jr. is wanted for multiple felonies and considered dangerous.
Police said he was armed with a handgun during the incident.
Police also warn to avoid any contact with Parker and contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information at 573-335-6621 (Business Line) 573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line) or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.
