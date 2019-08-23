Cape Girardeau Police Department will participate in ‘Saturation Saturday’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is one of 50 police departments throughout the state of Missouri to participate in Saturation Saturday.
The event will take place on August 24.
Saturation Saturday is a high-visibility evening where police departments step up their DWI enforcement efforts to remind the communities that they are out in full force, looking for impaired drivers.
“Summer is nearly over, and in the next several weeks leading up to the Labor Day holiday, let’s make sure we are enjoying it safely,” said Chief Wes Blair. “For many these plans will include alcohol, so we want to be sure that if they do choose to drink, they remember to have a sober driver.”
