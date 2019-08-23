Bevin not bothered by Democrats’ criticism of Wednesday’s Trump fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau ham auction Thursday morning, Gov. Matt Bevin talked about President Donald Trump’s visit, saying Wednesday was a good day for the Commonwealth.
WAVE 3 News asked Bevin about his campaign fundraiser event Wednesday that some Democrats are calling into question.
Some in opposition are saying it may be illegally funding the governor’s personal wallet after he funded his own campaign in 2015.
Bevin told reporters Thursday that he doesn’t think there’s anything illegal about it, adding that Democrats are just trying to throw something at the wall and see what will stick.
