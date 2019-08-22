83-year-old killed after 2 vehicle crash in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police confirm an 83-year-old western Kentucky woman has died after a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, August 21.
Mayfield police responded to the intersection fo North 17th Street and Route 121 North involving the two vehicle collision.
The 83-year-old driver of a minivan from Mayfield was killed in the crash.
An investigation shows that the minivan pulled off of North 17th Street, turning left onto State Route 121 North. A dump truck, owned by R&W Backhoe, Dozing, and Trucking, was traveling South along State Route 121.
Police say say minivan pulled into the path of the dump truck.
The truck’s operator tried not to hit the van, but was unable to avoid the driver’s side of the minivan.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Mayfield Police Department was assisted by Mayfield Fire & EMS, Kentucky State Police, Graves County Emergency Management, the Graves County Coroner, and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
