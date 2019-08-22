What you need to know Aug. 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Aug. 22
Scattered rain and storms are continuing to move through the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says some areas in our northern counties could have localized flooding concerns with a lot of rain falling overnight.
Today will be partly cloudy with scattered storms through the afternoon.
Once again today, we have the chance of isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds being the primary threat.
Heavy rain, lightning, and small hail occur as well. High temperatures will be lower today in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front will stall over the Heartland Friday bringing more rain/storms. As the front slowly moves south by Saturday, our northern counties look to stay dry, but southern counties will have higher chances for storms.
If you are hoping for dry weather, it looks to move in as we head into the second half of next week which is perfect timing for the holiday weekend.
- Crews are at work to fix a gas leak that has shut down part of County Road 331 in Wayne County, Missouri.
- Police are investigating after a man reported being shot in the hand in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
- Cottonwood Park in New Madrid, Missouri closed this week after a woman got stuck in the muddy banks.
- The Cape Girardeau Police and Fire Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on South Kingshighway.
Missouri authorities responded to calls about a man dragging a woman around Kansas City and were surprised by what they found.
You may not have to go to Chick-Fil-A for that signature sandwich taste.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.