“We would love to see you there!” Citizens Police Academy coming to Murray, Ky

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The next Citizens Police Academy is set to begin in Oct. 7 in Murray, Ky.
Police are searching for people to join.
Officials said they academy is open to anyone interested in law enforcement, anyone who lives in Murray, anyone who would like to meet officers in the department and anyone who just has questions in general.
During the Fall, the academy will meet on Monday nights through Nov. 25 starting at 6:30 p.m.
Officials said students will learn about a different aspect of police work from MPD officers, detectives, prosecutors, firearms instructors and other parts of the criminal justice system.
To join, you must be age 18 or older.
There is no cost and no prior knowledge of law enforcement is required.
The Citizen’s Police Academy classes are held in the new Murray Police Department at 104 North 5th Street.
For more information and applications, contact Sergeant Brant Shutt at: brant.shutt@murrayky.gov or (270) 753-1621.
