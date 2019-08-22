Scattered showers possible tonight and tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. After a round of showers and storms thing are a little calmer across the Heartland this evening. This will likely not last that long as more showers and possible thunderstorms will develop later this evening through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be mild, but it will remain quite humid. Lows by tomorrow morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Highs temperatures will reach the lower 80s.
Drier air will try to filter into the area tomorrow evening. This will more than likely provide a decent weekend for much of the Heartland. The big question is how far south the dry air will move across the Heartland. At this time, it appears we will still have a slight chance of showers through the weekend mainly for our southern counties.
