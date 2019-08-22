Scattered showers possible tonight and tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. After a round of showers and storms thing are a little calmer across the Heartland this evening. This will likely not last that long as more showers and possible thunderstorms will develop later this evening through the overnight hours. Temperatures will be mild, but it will remain quite humid. Lows by tomorrow morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.