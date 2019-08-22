Police investigating after man reports hand hit by bullet

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man reported being shot in the hand in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday evening, August 21.
According to Police Sgt. Joey Hann, it happened around 9:29 p.m. on Themis Street near Silver Springs.
Also, a woman claimed she was struck with a pistol.
There were no serious injuries.
There are no suspects.
The motive is unknown and being investigated.
