Minimum salary for Ill. teachers raised to $40,000

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - On Aug. 22 Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that would raise the minimum salary for a teacher to $40,000.
Pritzker’s office staff said this takes another step to address the statewide teacher shortage.
House Bill 2078 takes effect on January 1, 2020.
Staff working for the state released the following details about education legislation in 2019:
- Historic K-12 funding: In the state budget signed into law on June 6, Gov. Pritzker enacted a historic $375 million increase in K-12 funding.
- Capital investments & broadband expansion: On June 28, Gov. Pritzker signed the Rebuild Illinois capital plan which invested over half a billion dollars in preK-12 projects and $420 million into statewide broadband expansion, including expanding Illinois Century Network, which connects schools across the state to high-speed internet.
- Basic skills test: On August 8, Gov. Pritzker signed legislation permanently eliminating the basic skills test for teacher licensure allowing school districts to pay student teachers (SB 1952 / Public Act 101-0220).
- Returning teachers: On July 12, Gov. Pritzker signed legislation extending the eligible employment period for teachers returning to the classroom in shortage areas by two years, particularly helping downstate communities (HB 1472 / Public Act 101-0049).
“As Illinois children head back to school this week and next, this new law says to them and their parents loud and clear: we value teachers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In signing this legislation, we’re addressing our teacher shortage and gradually putting teachers on track to make at least $40,000 a year by the first day of school in 2023. To teachers all across Illinois: I see the care and compassion you put into your work, and I’m proud to help make sure you earn what you’re worth.”
Curretly, according to Gov. Pritzker, teacher salaries range from only $9,000 to $11,000.
The new law phases in the increases over four years:
- $32,076 for the 2020-2021 school year
- $34,576 for the 2021-2022 school year
- $37,076 for the 2022-2023 school year
- $40,000 for the 2023-2024 school year
Gov. Pritzker said the minimum salary will rise based on the Consumer Price Index, after review by the General Assembly.
According to Illinois State Board of Education data from the 2018-2019 school year, there are 4,196 unfilled positions in school districts across the state, including 1,848 unfilled teaching positions.
You can watch Gov. Pritzker sign and discuss the legislation here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.