Man wanted in Poplar Bluff theft investigation
Poplar Bluff Police said Michael Lott is a suspect in a theft investigation at Menards. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | August 22, 2019 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 10:56 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a theft investigation.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, police posted a video of the suspect at Menards.

The video shows a man putting items into a cart in the store.

At first, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man.

Hours later, Poplar Bluff Police identified the man a Michael Lott.

Police describe Lott as wearing a camouflage hat with a skull and a pink button-up shirt with a black tie.

Anyone with information on Lott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Poplar Bluff Police Detective Dan Mustain by email or 573-686-8632.

