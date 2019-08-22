Man wanted in Poplar Bluff theft investigation

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a theft investigation.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, police posted a video of the suspect at Menards.
The video shows a man putting items into a cart in the store.
At first, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the man.
Hours later, Poplar Bluff Police identified the man a Michael Lott.
Police describe Lott as wearing a camouflage hat with a skull and a pink button-up shirt with a black tie.
Anyone with information on Lott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Poplar Bluff Police Detective Dan Mustain by email or 573-686-8632.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.