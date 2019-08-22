Heartland Football Friday week 1 kicks off 8/23

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday kicks off on Friday, August 23 on Heartland News at 10.
The opening show will feature the Week 1 of the regular season in Kentucky.
Our Heartland Football Friday game of the week will be Graves County at Murray at 7 p.m.
Here are some top Jamboree’s in southeast Missouri:
- At Malden: Charleston, Portageville, Doniphan and Malden.
- At East Prairie: Hayti, Kennett, NMCC and East Prairie.
- At Sikeston: Dexter, Fredericktown, Caruthersville and Sikeston.
- At St. Vincent: Kelly, Scott City, Chaffee and St. Vincent
We will also have Illinois Previews along with the Heartland Football Friday Game Changer and Play of the Night.
