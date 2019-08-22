Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois celebrate leadership at United We Lead Gala

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 230 community leaders and members of the Girl Scouts joined to celebrate female leadership at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ United We Lead Gala on August 1.
It was held at the Regency Conference Center in O’Fallon, Illinois.
A total of 17 college scholarships were established during the Gala; including two $1,000 scholarships in honor of Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee and two $1,000 scholarships in honor of former NASA Astronaut Dr. Sandra Magus from Belleville who was among the last crew members on board the Space Shuttle Mission.
The Gala raised awareness about the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, and Girl Scouts’ legacy of helping develop powerful female community leaders since its founding in 1912. It also raised approximately $142,588 for the Scouts.
The gala’s keynote speaker was Judge Sarah D. Smith, who is a longtime military service member and Circuit Judge for the Third Judicial Circuit serving Madison and Bond Counties
Victoria Shore from Marion was the Gala’s Girl Speaker. She spoke about serving as a Girl Scout Delegate at the 63rd Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations in New York City.
“Always be your best G.I.R.L.,” she encouraged the crowd, referring to Girl Scouts’ belief that girls have the capacity to be “Go-getters, Innovators, Risk-takers, and Leaders”
