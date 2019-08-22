First Alert Thursday Outlook

The pattern heading into and through the weekend is looking a bit cooler and less humid but still unsettled. Showers on Friday look to be decreasing from north to south…so northern counties may stay mainly dry….and dew points will decrease a bit due to light northerly winds. Over the weekend it looks like we’ll have a mainly quiet day on Saturday, but with another upper system and warm front bringing increasing rain chances again by Sunday. But weekend high temps look to be mainly in the 80s, with lows in the 60s…so a bit more comfortable.