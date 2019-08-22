First Alert Thursday Outlook

A slow-moving cold front, combined with an active jet stream overheard, will make for a wet and unsettled 24 hours for our region as waves of rain and embedded thunderstorms sweep across the region. SPC notes that the severe storm threat is level 1/low…..but we are in a ‘heavy rainfall potential’ are for today and tonight. Some areas could pick up a few inches of rainfall…and flash flooding is a risk. On the upside, temps will be held down by the clouds and rain, though humidity levels will remain relatively high for the 24 hours.
The pattern heading into and through the weekend is looking a bit cooler and less humid but still unsettled. Showers on Friday look to be decreasing from north to south…so northern counties may stay mainly dry….and dew points will decrease a bit due to light northerly winds. Over the weekend it looks like we’ll have a mainly quiet day on Saturday, but with another upper system and warm front bringing increasing rain chances again by Sunday. But weekend high temps look to be mainly in the 80s, with lows in the 60s…so a bit more comfortable.
