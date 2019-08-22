First Alert: Scattered rain, storms in the forecast

(KFVS) - Scattered rain and storms are continuing to move through the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says these aren’t looking to be severe, but they will provide heavy rain at times.
Some areas in our northern counties could have localized flooding concerns with a lot of rain falling overnight.
Today will be partly cloudy with scattered storms through the afternoon.
Once again today, we have the chance of isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds being the primary threat.
Heavy rain, lightning, and small hail occur as well. High temperatures will be lower today in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front will stall over the Heartland Friday bringing more rain/storms.
As the front slowly moves south by Saturday, our northern counties look to stay dry, but southern counties will have higher chances for storms.
If you are hoping for dry weather, it looks to move in as we head into the second half of next week which is perfect timing for the holiday weekend.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.