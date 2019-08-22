FCC gives OK for $116.5 million for rural broadband in Illinois

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - If you live in southern Illinois, you might see improvements to your internet speed soon. More than $116 million will go to the upkeep and improvement of broadband in homes and businesses in the Land of Lincoln.
Southern Illinois counties include:
- Gallatin County: $4,559,445 in 197 locations
- Hardin County: $30,193,614 in 2,353 locations
- Johnson County: $10,623,925 in 662 locations
- Pope County: $25,686,004 in 1,259 locations
- Saline County: $3,028,830 in 140 locations.
The FCC approved the plan, which makes use of the money over the next decade.
Local carriers will use the money to improve and expand broadband, including providing at least 25 megabits per second internet speed.
