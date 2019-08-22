Duckworth to have mobile office at Du Quoin State Fair on Sunday

“Reaching as many Illinoisans as possible and talking about their concerns is one of my top priorities as Senator, and making my team available in every corner of the state helps,” Duckworth said. “These mobile office hours in Du Quoin will give Veterans and hardworking families another opportunity meet my staff, learn about federal resources available to them, cut through red tape and get the timely replies they deserve. My staff looks forward to hosting additional mobile office hours across Illinois in the days, weeks and months ahead.”