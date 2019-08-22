Duckworth to have mobile office at Du Quoin State Fair on Sunday

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) will host mobile office hours this Sunday, August 25 at the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair Veterans Benefit Expo. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Representatives will be onsite to assist residents with receiving the Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare and other federal benefits.
“Reaching as many Illinoisans as possible and talking about their concerns is one of my top priorities as Senator, and making my team available in every corner of the state helps,” Duckworth said. “These mobile office hours in Du Quoin will give Veterans and hardworking families another opportunity meet my staff, learn about federal resources available to them, cut through red tape and get the timely replies they deserve. My staff looks forward to hosting additional mobile office hours across Illinois in the days, weeks and months ahead.”
Residents can also learn about the federal grant application process, service academy nominations and internship opportunities.
