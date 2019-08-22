One person seriously injured after crash involving a motorcycle on South Kingshighway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police and Fire Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on South Kingshighway on Wednesday, Aug. 21.
According to Police, the crash occurred at the 400 block of South Kingshighway at 7:25 p.m.
In a preliminary report, officials say a passenger vehicle pulled in front of the motorcycle at the time of the crash.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The motorcycle did catch fire at the scene but was quickly put out.
This marks the second major crash in Cape Girardeau, Mo. this year involving a motorcycle.
Assistant Fire Chief Mark Hasheider advises motorists to be aware of motorcycles when out on the road.
