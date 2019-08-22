Cape Girardeau elementary school counselor wins top honors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Jefferson Elementary counselor Olivia Carter received the honor of elementary school counselor of the year from the Missouri School Counselor Association.
She was named the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association’s Elementary Counselor of the Year last school year.
Carter is entering her eighth year as a school counselor. She is in her fourth year as counselor at Jefferson Elementary.
“JE is magical because of the teamwork. Every teacher goes above and beyond to meet student needs, and they have really embraced my role,” said Carter. “I couldn’t have the comprehensive school counseling program that I do without the support of our amazing students, families, and staff.”
