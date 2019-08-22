Bevin appoints Owens to Murray State Board of Regents

By James Long | August 22, 2019 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 4:37 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Charles “Leon” Owens has been appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin as a member of the Murray State University Board of Regents.

Owens is president of Swift & Staley, Inc. He will serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.

The Board of Regents is made up of eight members appointed by the Governor and three other members, including a teaching faculty representative, a non-teaching employee representative and the student body president. Members serve six-year terms.

