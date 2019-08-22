Arview announces run for Ill. State Representative

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Tim Arview announced he is running for State Representative in the 117th District.
Arview said it’s because “career politicians keep raising taxes and driving jobs and opportunities out of Illinois.”
“It did not take Dave Severin very long to become a typical career politician,” Arview said. “He was elected to oppose the tax and spend agenda in Springfield and by voting for billions in tax increases, he has betrayed that trust. We need a real reformer representing us in Springfield. I will oppose tax increases and the politics of corruption that is ruining our state.”
Arview is running as a Republican.
The election is March 17, 2020.
