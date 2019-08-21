18-year-old killed, man seriously injured in Cape Girardeau Co. crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash on Monday, Aug. 19 in Cape Girardeau County killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously injured a 29-year-old man.
A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway B three miles south of Biehle around 6:09 p.m.
Officials said the crash happened as 29-year-old William Durham of Oak Ridge, Mo. ran off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.
Occupant Sarah Whitener, 18 of Perryville, Mo was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner Dennis Turner.
The next of kin has been notified.
